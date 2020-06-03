Rent Calculator
Home

San Marcos, TX

708 Clearview Circle
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Location
708 Clearview Circle, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hills of Hays
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location convenient to De Zavala Elementary school. Zoned SF-6...no more than 2 unrelated. Strictly enforced!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Clearview Circle have any available units?
708 Clearview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 708 Clearview Circle have?
Some of 708 Clearview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 708 Clearview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
708 Clearview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Clearview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 708 Clearview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 708 Clearview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 708 Clearview Circle offers parking.
Does 708 Clearview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Clearview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Clearview Circle have a pool?
No, 708 Clearview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 708 Clearview Circle have accessible units?
No, 708 Clearview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Clearview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Clearview Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
