616 W MLK.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

616 W MLK

616 West Martin Luther King Jr Drive · (512) 439-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 West Martin Luther King Jr Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Dunbar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 616 W MLK have any available units?
616 W MLK has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 616 W MLK currently offering any rent specials?
616 W MLK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W MLK pet-friendly?
No, 616 W MLK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 616 W MLK offer parking?
No, 616 W MLK does not offer parking.
Does 616 W MLK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 W MLK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W MLK have a pool?
No, 616 W MLK does not have a pool.
Does 616 W MLK have accessible units?
No, 616 W MLK does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W MLK have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 W MLK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 W MLK have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 W MLK does not have units with air conditioning.

