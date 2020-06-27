All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 616 W MLK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
616 W MLK
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:07 AM

616 W MLK

616 W Martin Luther King Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

616 W Martin Luther King Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
Dunbar

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 W MLK have any available units?
616 W MLK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 616 W MLK currently offering any rent specials?
616 W MLK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W MLK pet-friendly?
No, 616 W MLK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 616 W MLK offer parking?
No, 616 W MLK does not offer parking.
Does 616 W MLK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 W MLK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W MLK have a pool?
No, 616 W MLK does not have a pool.
Does 616 W MLK have accessible units?
No, 616 W MLK does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W MLK have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 W MLK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 W MLK have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 W MLK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District