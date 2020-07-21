All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

611 Bracewood -B

611 Bracewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

611 Bracewood Circle, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2bedrooms / 2 Full bath/ Appliances included, Good Price! PETS OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Bracewood -B have any available units?
611 Bracewood -B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Bracewood -B have?
Some of 611 Bracewood -B's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Bracewood -B currently offering any rent specials?
611 Bracewood -B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Bracewood -B pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Bracewood -B is pet friendly.
Does 611 Bracewood -B offer parking?
No, 611 Bracewood -B does not offer parking.
Does 611 Bracewood -B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Bracewood -B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Bracewood -B have a pool?
No, 611 Bracewood -B does not have a pool.
Does 611 Bracewood -B have accessible units?
No, 611 Bracewood -B does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Bracewood -B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Bracewood -B has units with dishwashers.
