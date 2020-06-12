All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 506 Franklin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
506 Franklin
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:07 AM

506 Franklin

506 Franklin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

506 Franklin Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Oak Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
PRE-LEASING 2020 August

Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a small cottage for extra storage in the back. Large fenced-in yard with mature trees. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided. Washer/dryer hookups. Lawn care and pest control are provided. Pets are always welcome, as long as they're not aggressive breeds. The bedrooms are large enough for king-size beds. Flooring has been upgraded to hardwood. $1450 deposit. $200 non-refundable pet fee.
Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a small cottage for extra storage in the back. Large fenced-in yard with mature trees. Washer and dryer and all stainless steel appliances are provided. Lawn care and pest control are provided. Pets are always welcome, as long as they're not aggressive breeds. The bedrooms are large enough for king-size beds. Flooring has been upgraded to hardwood throughout. $1450 deposit. $200 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Franklin have any available units?
506 Franklin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Franklin have?
Some of 506 Franklin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Franklin currently offering any rent specials?
506 Franklin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Franklin pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Franklin is pet friendly.
Does 506 Franklin offer parking?
Yes, 506 Franklin offers parking.
Does 506 Franklin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Franklin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Franklin have a pool?
No, 506 Franklin does not have a pool.
Does 506 Franklin have accessible units?
No, 506 Franklin does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Franklin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Franklin has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District