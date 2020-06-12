506 Franklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

PRE-LEASING 2020 August



Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a small cottage for extra storage in the back. Large fenced-in yard with mature trees. Washer and dryer and all stainless steel appliances are provided. Lawn care and pest control are provided. Pets are always welcome, as long as they're not aggressive breeds. The bedrooms are large enough for king-size beds. Flooring has been upgraded to hardwood throughout. $1450 deposit. $200 non-refundable pet fee.