412 S C M Allen Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Great location. Never flooded. Walk to the river, downtown San Marcos square and Texas State Univ. 2 Bedroom 2 full bath all new. Great back yard with chain link fence with parking. Covered patio and back deck. Washer dryer connections!



Call today