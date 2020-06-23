All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated December 13 2019 at 4:02 AM

412 S C M Allen Parkway

412 South C M Allen Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

412 South C M Allen Parkway, San Marcos, TX 78666
East Guadalupe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Never flooded. Walk to the river, downtown San Marcos square and Texas State Univ. 2 Bedroom 2 full bath all new. Great back yard with chain link fence with parking. Covered patio and back deck. Washer dryer connections!

Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have any available units?
412 S C M Allen Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have?
Some of 412 S C M Allen Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S C M Allen Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
412 S C M Allen Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S C M Allen Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 412 S C M Allen Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 412 S C M Allen Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 412 S C M Allen Parkway offers parking.
Does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 S C M Allen Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have a pool?
No, 412 S C M Allen Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have accessible units?
No, 412 S C M Allen Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 S C M Allen Parkway has units with dishwashers.

