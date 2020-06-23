412 South C M Allen Parkway, San Marcos, TX 78666 East Guadalupe
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Never flooded. Walk to the river, downtown San Marcos square and Texas State Univ. 2 Bedroom 2 full bath all new. Great back yard with chain link fence with parking. Covered patio and back deck. Washer dryer connections!
Call today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have any available units?
412 S C M Allen Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S C M Allen Parkway have?
Some of 412 S C M Allen Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S C M Allen Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
412 S C M Allen Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.