Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
320 Mary Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM
320 Mary Street
320 Mary Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
320 Mary Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Walking distance to campus, great location!!
Off Street Parking.
Great location!! Walking distance to the university and Downtown! 2 parking spots on property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Mary Street have any available units?
320 Mary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 320 Mary Street have?
Some of 320 Mary Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 Mary Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 Mary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Mary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Mary Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 Mary Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 Mary Street offers parking.
Does 320 Mary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Mary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Mary Street have a pool?
No, 320 Mary Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 Mary Street have accessible units?
No, 320 Mary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Mary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Mary Street has units with dishwashers.
