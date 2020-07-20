Beautiful San Marcos home! 3 Bed 2 Bath with a study. Solar panels for low energy bills and security cameras included with Tv monitor. open floor plan and pet-friendly! Call/Text Megan today to schedule a showing. (512) 572-3166
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 Wild Plum have any available units?
314 Wild Plum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 314 Wild Plum currently offering any rent specials?
314 Wild Plum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Wild Plum pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Wild Plum is pet friendly.
Does 314 Wild Plum offer parking?
No, 314 Wild Plum does not offer parking.
Does 314 Wild Plum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Wild Plum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Wild Plum have a pool?
No, 314 Wild Plum does not have a pool.
Does 314 Wild Plum have accessible units?
No, 314 Wild Plum does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Wild Plum have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Wild Plum does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Wild Plum have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Wild Plum does not have units with air conditioning.