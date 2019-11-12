314 E Hutchison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

View of the park from the back bedroom or from your dining table; views of downtown from the balcony. 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom apartment with great views of the park or downtown.



Large, open kitchen and bar - Granite kitchen counters and bar

Built in microwave

Refrigerator with ice maker

Dishwasher

Bathroom has a large copper vessel sink on a dark granite countertop.

Double sized tiled Shower



NO CARPET! Pets allowed



Includes a washer/dryer and ceiling fans in every room.

Fire Sprinkler System, Fire Alarm System, Smoke Alarms



Easy walk to HEB, shops, Kinko's Fed Ex, entertainment on the downtown square, the river at Sewell Park and the University.