314 E Hutchison Street

Amenities
View of the park from the back bedroom or from your dining table; views of downtown from the balcony. 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom apartment with great views of the park or downtown.
Large, open kitchen and bar - Granite kitchen counters and bar
Built in microwave
Refrigerator with ice maker
Dishwasher
Bathroom has a large copper vessel sink on a dark granite countertop.
Double sized tiled Shower
NO CARPET! Pets allowed
Includes a washer/dryer and ceiling fans in every room.
Fire Sprinkler System, Fire Alarm System, Smoke Alarms
Easy walk to HEB, shops, Kinko's Fed Ex, entertainment on the downtown square, the river at Sewell Park and the University.