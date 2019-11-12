All apartments in San Marcos
314 E Hutchison Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

314 E Hutchison Street

314 East Hutchison Street · (512) 805-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 East Hutchison Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Downtown San Marcos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
View of the park from the back bedroom or from your dining table; views of downtown from the balcony. 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom apartment with great views of the park or downtown.

Large, open kitchen and bar - Granite kitchen counters and bar
Built in microwave
Refrigerator with ice maker
Dishwasher
Bathroom has a large copper vessel sink on a dark granite countertop.
Double sized tiled Shower

NO CARPET! Pets allowed

Includes a washer/dryer and ceiling fans in every room.
Fire Sprinkler System, Fire Alarm System, Smoke Alarms

Easy walk to HEB, shops, Kinko's Fed Ex, entertainment on the downtown square, the river at Sewell Park and the University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 E Hutchison Street have any available units?
314 E Hutchison Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 E Hutchison Street have?
Some of 314 E Hutchison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 E Hutchison Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 E Hutchison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 E Hutchison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 E Hutchison Street is pet friendly.
Does 314 E Hutchison Street offer parking?
No, 314 E Hutchison Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 E Hutchison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 E Hutchison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 E Hutchison Street have a pool?
No, 314 E Hutchison Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 E Hutchison Street have accessible units?
No, 314 E Hutchison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 E Hutchison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 E Hutchison Street has units with dishwashers.
