Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot

314 East Hutchison Street · (512) 805-8226
Location

314 East Hutchison Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Downtown San Marcos

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Second floor 2/1 apartment with stained and sealed concrete floors
Uptown professional grade apartments downtown convenient to the University, the San Marcos River and to Restaurants downtown on the Square. Each apartment features custom built Alder wood cabinets with a lazy susan, granite counters, fully tiled double shower, artisan vessel bathroom sink, superior lighting and plumbing fixtures, all appliances including Washer/Dryer and stained, sealed concrete or tile floors. There is a 2' space between floors as a sound barrier for the downstairs occupant. Completely remodeled in 2012 to meet current code with new wiring and plumbing. Building is equipped with a fire alarm and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot have any available units?
314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot have?
Some of 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot currently offering any rent specials?
314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot pet-friendly?
No, 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot offer parking?
Yes, 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot offers parking.
Does 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot have a pool?
No, 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot does not have a pool.
Does 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot have accessible units?
No, 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot does not have accessible units.
Does 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot has units with dishwashers.
