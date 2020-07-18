314 E. Hutchison - Foxtrot

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Second floor 2/1 apartment with stained and sealed concrete floors

Uptown professional grade apartments downtown convenient to the University, the San Marcos River and to Restaurants downtown on the Square. Each apartment features custom built Alder wood cabinets with a lazy susan, granite counters, fully tiled double shower, artisan vessel bathroom sink, superior lighting and plumbing fixtures, all appliances including Washer/Dryer and stained, sealed concrete or tile floors. There is a 2' space between floors as a sound barrier for the downstairs occupant. Completely remodeled in 2012 to meet current code with new wiring and plumbing. Building is equipped with a fire alarm and sprinkler system.