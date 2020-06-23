All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

309 Teron

309 Teron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Teron Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2/2 in El Camino fenced back yard, with covered patio.
Comes with washer dryer and fridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Teron have any available units?
309 Teron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Teron have?
Some of 309 Teron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Teron currently offering any rent specials?
309 Teron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Teron pet-friendly?
No, 309 Teron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 309 Teron offer parking?
Yes, 309 Teron offers parking.
Does 309 Teron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Teron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Teron have a pool?
No, 309 Teron does not have a pool.
Does 309 Teron have accessible units?
No, 309 Teron does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Teron have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Teron does not have units with dishwashers.
