Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
309 Teron
309 Teron
309 Teron Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
309 Teron Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2/2 in El Camino fenced back yard, with covered patio.
Comes with washer dryer and fridge
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Teron have any available units?
309 Teron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 309 Teron have?
Some of 309 Teron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 309 Teron currently offering any rent specials?
309 Teron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Teron pet-friendly?
No, 309 Teron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 309 Teron offer parking?
Yes, 309 Teron offers parking.
Does 309 Teron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Teron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Teron have a pool?
No, 309 Teron does not have a pool.
Does 309 Teron have accessible units?
No, 309 Teron does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Teron have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Teron does not have units with dishwashers.
