Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308 Perry St
308 Perry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
308 Perry Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Beautiful fully furnished 1 Bedroom home in Blanco River Village.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Perry St have any available units?
308 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 308 Perry St have?
Some of 308 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 308 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
308 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Perry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Perry St is pet friendly.
Does 308 Perry St offer parking?
No, 308 Perry St does not offer parking.
Does 308 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Perry St have a pool?
No, 308 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 308 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 308 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Perry St has units with dishwashers.
