All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 302 Craddock Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
302 Craddock Avenue - 1
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

302 Craddock Avenue - 1

302 Craddock Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

302 Craddock Ave, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 have any available units?
302 Craddock Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
302 Craddock Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Craddock Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District