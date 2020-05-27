300 S Stagecoach Trl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fa1c200d4 ---- This beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home is currently available for just $845!! A great value. Charming and amenity filled senior community.(55) This is independent living thoughtfully designed for convenience, comfort, and community. This apartment home comes complete with full size washer/dryer connections, open kitchen with all appliances, large bedrooms with walk in closets, and a covered balcony with storage closet. Elevators in all buildings make it easy to get around no matter what floor you're on. Enjoy Restaurant-style dining on site(optional), extensive on-site library, beauty/barber shop on-site, handicap accessible pool, coffee lounge, game area, and fitness center. Always something available to do. Planned outings, social events and activities are posted on the community board so you can join in at your convenience. PETS WELCOME! *55 Community *Income restrictions apply (1 occupant-$33,660/year, 2 occupants-$38,460/year, 3 occupants-$43,260, 4 occupants-$48,060)Max. Minimum household income is 2X rent monthly. *To schedule a tour, call (512)359-3950 or schedule directly from our website at findapartmentsandmore.com To schedule multiple properties or to speak with an agent directly, dial (512) 522-6722. View all of our featured properties at: www.findapartmentsandmore.com/available-rentals *Tired of searching the internet? Call or text Apartments and More to set up a customized tour of available rentals! Our free service gives you the knowledge and information to save you time, save you money, and find your perfect home. Your home should be something you're happy with, not something you settle for. Let us help. Our licensed Realtors know the San Marcos area. We take the time to listen to what is important to you, and we take all the steps available to us to help you get into the new home that you really want. (512) 522-6722