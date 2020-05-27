All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

300 S Stagecoach Trl

300 South Stagecoach Trail · No Longer Available
Location

300 South Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fa1c200d4 ---- This beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home is currently available for just $845!! A great value. Charming and amenity filled senior community.(55) This is independent living thoughtfully designed for convenience, comfort, and community. This apartment home comes complete with full size washer/dryer connections, open kitchen with all appliances, large bedrooms with walk in closets, and a covered balcony with storage closet. Elevators in all buildings make it easy to get around no matter what floor you're on. Enjoy Restaurant-style dining on site(optional), extensive on-site library, beauty/barber shop on-site, handicap accessible pool, coffee lounge, game area, and fitness center. Always something available to do. Planned outings, social events and activities are posted on the community board so you can join in at your convenience. PETS WELCOME! *55 Community *Income restrictions apply (1 occupant-$33,660/year, 2 occupants-$38,460/year, 3 occupants-$43,260, 4 occupants-$48,060)Max. Minimum household income is 2X rent monthly. *To schedule a tour, call (512)359-3950 or schedule directly from our website at findapartmentsandmore.com To schedule multiple properties or to speak with an agent directly, dial (512) 522-6722. View all of our featured properties at: www.findapartmentsandmore.com/available-rentals *Tired of searching the internet? Call or text Apartments and More to set up a customized tour of available rentals! Our free service gives you the knowledge and information to save you time, save you money, and find your perfect home. Your home should be something you're happy with, not something you settle for. Let us help. Our licensed Realtors know the San Marcos area. We take the time to listen to what is important to you, and we take all the steps available to us to help you get into the new home that you really want. (512) 522-6722

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 S Stagecoach Trl have any available units?
300 S Stagecoach Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 S Stagecoach Trl have?
Some of 300 S Stagecoach Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 S Stagecoach Trl currently offering any rent specials?
300 S Stagecoach Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 S Stagecoach Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 S Stagecoach Trl is pet friendly.
Does 300 S Stagecoach Trl offer parking?
No, 300 S Stagecoach Trl does not offer parking.
Does 300 S Stagecoach Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 S Stagecoach Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 S Stagecoach Trl have a pool?
Yes, 300 S Stagecoach Trl has a pool.
Does 300 S Stagecoach Trl have accessible units?
Yes, 300 S Stagecoach Trl has accessible units.
Does 300 S Stagecoach Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 S Stagecoach Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
