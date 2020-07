Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

***AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2020 MOVE IN*** 2 Full Beds with 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage with Wrap-Around Porch and Washer/ dryer. Base rent is $1250.00, $1475.00 includes all bills water,waste water, trash, electricity, gas and Internet. Neighborhood has private access to the Blanco River. This is a must see!! Showings only allowed with approved applications. Virtual tour of floor plan at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=h1Dgb7C74GF