NEW ON MARKET - CUTE HOME, GREAT LOCATION IN BETWEEN SAN MARCOS AND AUSTIN, CLOSER TO SAN MARCOS. AVAILABLE NOW......3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. PET CASE BY CASE DECISION W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. COME VIEW TODAY!!
(RLNE5640754)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 HAY BARN have any available units?
235 HAY BARN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 235 HAY BARN currently offering any rent specials?
235 HAY BARN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 HAY BARN pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 HAY BARN is pet friendly.
Does 235 HAY BARN offer parking?
Yes, 235 HAY BARN does offer parking.
Does 235 HAY BARN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 HAY BARN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 HAY BARN have a pool?
No, 235 HAY BARN does not have a pool.
Does 235 HAY BARN have accessible units?
No, 235 HAY BARN does not have accessible units.
Does 235 HAY BARN have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 HAY BARN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 HAY BARN have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 HAY BARN does not have units with air conditioning.