Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2219 River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
2219 River
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:11 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2219 River
2219 River Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2219 River Road, San Marcos, TX 78666
Two Rivers East
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 2/1.5 mobile home sits on a 1+ acre lot in the city limits. The yard is maintained and includes a storage shed and carport. Close to the Blanco River. call for details
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2219 River have any available units?
2219 River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 2219 River currently offering any rent specials?
2219 River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 River pet-friendly?
No, 2219 River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 2219 River offer parking?
Yes, 2219 River offers parking.
Does 2219 River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 River have a pool?
No, 2219 River does not have a pool.
Does 2219 River have accessible units?
No, 2219 River does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 River have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 River have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 River does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with Pools
San Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas State University
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University