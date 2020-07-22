All apartments in San Marcos
218 Goldenrod Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

218 Goldenrod Drive

218 Goldenrod Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Goldenrod Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Please complete online lease application on all potential tenants over the age of 18. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, and no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered complete. Security deposit is 1 month’s rent and must be certified funds payable to MWS Acquisitions. It may be mailed or dropped off at our office in Austin.

Move in/hold up to 2 weeks after application. Lease end last day of month March – July 2020 or 2021.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Goldenrod Drive have any available units?
218 Goldenrod Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 218 Goldenrod Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Goldenrod Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Goldenrod Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Goldenrod Drive is pet friendly.
Does 218 Goldenrod Drive offer parking?
No, 218 Goldenrod Drive does not offer parking.
Does 218 Goldenrod Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Goldenrod Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Goldenrod Drive have a pool?
No, 218 Goldenrod Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 Goldenrod Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Goldenrod Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Goldenrod Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Goldenrod Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Goldenrod Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Goldenrod Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
