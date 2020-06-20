Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

210 Jackman Available 08/05/20 Cute Little House with a White Picket Fence - Available 8/5. This quaint little house sits on a nice size lot and nestled under large pecan trees. The 2 bedroom, 1 bath house features vinyl wood plank flooring through out, stack washer dryer unit, private drive way, storage shed and nice sized rooms. We are looking for quiet tenants to complement the area and care for the house as if it was their own.



Tenant is responsible for the yard and all utilities. Sorry, not really interested in pets. Call office to schedule a showing or for more information. 512-396-4580



(RLNE5779297)