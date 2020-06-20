All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

210 Jackman

210 Jackman Street · (512) 396-4580
Location

210 Jackman Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Dunbar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Jackman · Avail. Aug 5

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
210 Jackman Available 08/05/20 Cute Little House with a White Picket Fence - Available 8/5. This quaint little house sits on a nice size lot and nestled under large pecan trees. The 2 bedroom, 1 bath house features vinyl wood plank flooring through out, stack washer dryer unit, private drive way, storage shed and nice sized rooms. We are looking for quiet tenants to complement the area and care for the house as if it was their own.

Tenant is responsible for the yard and all utilities. Sorry, not really interested in pets. Call office to schedule a showing or for more information. 512-396-4580

(RLNE5779297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Jackman have any available units?
210 Jackman has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 210 Jackman currently offering any rent specials?
210 Jackman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Jackman pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Jackman is pet friendly.
Does 210 Jackman offer parking?
No, 210 Jackman does not offer parking.
Does 210 Jackman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Jackman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Jackman have a pool?
No, 210 Jackman does not have a pool.
Does 210 Jackman have accessible units?
No, 210 Jackman does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Jackman have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Jackman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Jackman have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Jackman does not have units with air conditioning.
