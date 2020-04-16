All apartments in San Marcos
202 Mill St

202 Mill Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Mill Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Millview East

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
HOUSE near a multitude of amenities and the university. Nice fenced backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Mill St have any available units?
202 Mill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 202 Mill St currently offering any rent specials?
202 Mill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Mill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Mill St is pet friendly.
Does 202 Mill St offer parking?
Yes, 202 Mill St offers parking.
Does 202 Mill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Mill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Mill St have a pool?
No, 202 Mill St does not have a pool.
Does 202 Mill St have accessible units?
No, 202 Mill St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Mill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Mill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Mill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Mill St does not have units with air conditioning.
