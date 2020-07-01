All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

2013 Lisa Lane

2013 Lisa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Lisa Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666
Greater Castle Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2013 Lisa Lane Available 06/01/20 - House-Single Family Zoned- CA/CH, DW, Range, Fridge provided, W/D Connections, Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Walk-in Closets, Fenced Yard. ***PET- CAT/DOG UNDER 50 LBS***

(RLNE3196504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Lisa Lane have any available units?
2013 Lisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Lisa Lane have?
Some of 2013 Lisa Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Lisa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Lisa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Lisa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Lisa Lane offers parking.
Does 2013 Lisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Lisa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Lisa Lane have a pool?
No, 2013 Lisa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Lisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 2013 Lisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Lisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Lisa Lane has units with dishwashers.

