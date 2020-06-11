201 S. Mitchell St. - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

**AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN* Remodeled townhouse in a great location. Water and trash are paid for, plus washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included with the home. Don't miss out on this one! Call Havenpoint Property Management today!

Niche townhouse style apartments, ideally located within walking distance to downtown San Marcos shops and restaurants. Only a short bike ride to campus at Texas State University. All units have large covered front porch, backyard deck, plenty of parking and include washer / dryer. Water, waste water, and trash utilities are included in the rent. All units separately metered for electricity.