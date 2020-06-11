All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

201 S. Mitchell St. - 1

201 South Mitchell Street · (512) 618-5870
Location

201 South Mitchell Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Dunbar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN* Remodeled townhouse in a great location. Water and trash are paid for, plus washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included with the home. Don't miss out on this one! Call Havenpoint Property Management today!
Niche townhouse style apartments, ideally located within walking distance to downtown San Marcos shops and restaurants. Only a short bike ride to campus at Texas State University. All units have large covered front porch, backyard deck, plenty of parking and include washer / dryer. Water, waste water, and trash utilities are included in the rent. All units separately metered for electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 have any available units?
201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 have?
Some of 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 does offer parking.
Does 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 S. Mitchell St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
