San Marcos, TX
2009 Ridge View Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

2009 Ridge View Drive

2009 Ridge View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Ridge View Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home at a great location in San Marcos, 3 bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms, fenced backyard. Comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer & dryer, and partially furnished. Very easy to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Ridge View Drive have any available units?
2009 Ridge View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Ridge View Drive have?
Some of 2009 Ridge View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Ridge View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Ridge View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Ridge View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Ridge View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2009 Ridge View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Ridge View Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 Ridge View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Ridge View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Ridge View Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Ridge View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Ridge View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Ridge View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Ridge View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Ridge View Drive has units with dishwashers.

