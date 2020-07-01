Rent Calculator
San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
2001 Pecan St.
2001 Pecan St.
2001 Pecan Street
·
Location
2001 Pecan Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Fairlawn
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for Rent - House - Zoned Air with space heaters. Fridge, Range and DW included. W/D Connections, Front and Back Decks, Fenced yard. ***PETS - Cat/Dog OK***
(RLNE5420211)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2001 Pecan St. have any available units?
2001 Pecan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2001 Pecan St. have?
Some of 2001 Pecan St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2001 Pecan St. currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Pecan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Pecan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Pecan St. is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Pecan St. offer parking?
No, 2001 Pecan St. does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Pecan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Pecan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Pecan St. have a pool?
No, 2001 Pecan St. does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Pecan St. have accessible units?
No, 2001 Pecan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Pecan St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Pecan St. has units with dishwashers.
