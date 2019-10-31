All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

200 Robbie Ln

200 Robbie Lane · (512) 439-0792
Location

200 Robbie Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666
Millview West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live right by the Bobcat Stadium, HEB and IH-35! This location cannot be beat! Community features include single stream recycling, a swimming pool, hot tub, dog park, on-site laundry facility, weight room, BBQ areas, a courtyard and coffee bar! The Texas State Shuttle will pick you up right at the entrance as well! A great choice for college living! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Robbie Ln have any available units?
200 Robbie Ln has a unit available for $759 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Robbie Ln have?
Some of 200 Robbie Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Robbie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
200 Robbie Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Robbie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Robbie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 200 Robbie Ln offer parking?
No, 200 Robbie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 200 Robbie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Robbie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Robbie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 200 Robbie Ln has a pool.
Does 200 Robbie Ln have accessible units?
No, 200 Robbie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Robbie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Robbie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
