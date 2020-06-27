Rent Calculator
San Marcos, TX
/
200 E Holland Street
200 E Holland Street
200 East Holland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
200 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Holland Street
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 house for rent. 4 minute drive to campus and or easy bike ride. No carpet, one small pet only, no fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 E Holland Street have any available units?
200 E Holland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 200 E Holland Street have?
Some of 200 E Holland Street's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 E Holland Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 E Holland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E Holland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 E Holland Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 E Holland Street offer parking?
No, 200 E Holland Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 E Holland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 E Holland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E Holland Street have a pool?
No, 200 E Holland Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 E Holland Street have accessible units?
No, 200 E Holland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E Holland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 E Holland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
