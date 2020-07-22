Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
198 ALHAMBRA
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
198 ALHAMBRA
198 Alhambra Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
198 Alhambra Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
NICE MANUFACTURED HOME WITH STORAGE SHED. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH OUT. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 198 ALHAMBRA have any available units?
198 ALHAMBRA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 198 ALHAMBRA have?
Some of 198 ALHAMBRA's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 198 ALHAMBRA currently offering any rent specials?
198 ALHAMBRA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 ALHAMBRA pet-friendly?
No, 198 ALHAMBRA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 198 ALHAMBRA offer parking?
No, 198 ALHAMBRA does not offer parking.
Does 198 ALHAMBRA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 ALHAMBRA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 ALHAMBRA have a pool?
No, 198 ALHAMBRA does not have a pool.
Does 198 ALHAMBRA have accessible units?
No, 198 ALHAMBRA does not have accessible units.
Does 198 ALHAMBRA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 ALHAMBRA has units with dishwashers.
