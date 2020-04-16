All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, TX
1920 Nevada Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

1920 Nevada Street

1920 Nevada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Nevada Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Greater Castle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Short walking distance to TXST shuttle. Minutes from Downtown San Marcos & Texas State! Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, & Covered Porch Areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Nevada Street have any available units?
1920 Nevada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Nevada Street have?
Some of 1920 Nevada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Nevada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Nevada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Nevada Street pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Nevada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1920 Nevada Street offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Nevada Street offers parking.
Does 1920 Nevada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Nevada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Nevada Street have a pool?
No, 1920 Nevada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Nevada Street have accessible units?
No, 1920 Nevada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Nevada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Nevada Street has units with dishwashers.
