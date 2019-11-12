- This home is in quiet Cottonwood Creek and backs up to greenspace. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Granite Counter-tops, Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator Included, Fenced Backyard. Minutes From San Marcos!
(RLNE4584466)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 184 Lake Glen have any available units?
184 Lake Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Lake Glen have?
Some of 184 Lake Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Lake Glen currently offering any rent specials?
184 Lake Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Lake Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Lake Glen is pet friendly.
Does 184 Lake Glen offer parking?
No, 184 Lake Glen does not offer parking.
Does 184 Lake Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Lake Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Lake Glen have a pool?
No, 184 Lake Glen does not have a pool.
Does 184 Lake Glen have accessible units?
No, 184 Lake Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Lake Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Lake Glen does not have units with dishwashers.