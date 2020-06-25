All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

Location

1812 Pearce Court, San Marcos, TX 78666
Greater Castle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
1812 Pearce Court Available 04/05/19 2 Story Home Near Texas State - Beautiful 2 Story Home Located Minutes From Downtown San Marcos & IH 35 Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Breakfast Area, Carpet & Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans, Patio, Fenced Yard & 2 Car Attached Garage. IPM Application Packet Includes: TAR Residential Lease Application, Investors Property Management Tenant Criteria Signed, Income Verification For Last 60 Days & Photo ID Of Each Applicant. Shown By Appointment (3 Hour Notice Required) Only As The Unit Is Tenant Occupied.

(RLNE4749449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Pearce Court have any available units?
1812 Pearce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Pearce Court have?
Some of 1812 Pearce Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Pearce Court currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Pearce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Pearce Court pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Pearce Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1812 Pearce Court offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Pearce Court offers parking.
Does 1812 Pearce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Pearce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Pearce Court have a pool?
No, 1812 Pearce Court does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Pearce Court have accessible units?
No, 1812 Pearce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Pearce Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Pearce Court does not have units with dishwashers.
