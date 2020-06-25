Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

1812 Pearce Court Available 04/05/19 2 Story Home Near Texas State - Beautiful 2 Story Home Located Minutes From Downtown San Marcos & IH 35 Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Breakfast Area, Carpet & Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans, Patio, Fenced Yard & 2 Car Attached Garage. IPM Application Packet Includes: TAR Residential Lease Application, Investors Property Management Tenant Criteria Signed, Income Verification For Last 60 Days & Photo ID Of Each Applicant. Shown By Appointment (3 Hour Notice Required) Only As The Unit Is Tenant Occupied.



(RLNE4749449)