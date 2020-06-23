Rent Calculator
1750 River Road
1750 River Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1750 River Road, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1750 River Road Available 06/01/20 - HOUSE- CA/CH, DW, RANGE, FRIDGE, W/D INCLUDED,WALK IN CLOSETS, STUDY, GARAGE, FENCED YARD, Tenant is required to keep the gas on ***PETS- CAT/DOG UNDER 50 LBS***
(RLNE4939142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1750 River Road have any available units?
1750 River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1750 River Road have?
Some of 1750 River Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1750 River Road currently offering any rent specials?
1750 River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 River Road is pet friendly.
Does 1750 River Road offer parking?
Yes, 1750 River Road offers parking.
Does 1750 River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 River Road have a pool?
No, 1750 River Road does not have a pool.
Does 1750 River Road have accessible units?
No, 1750 River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 River Road has units with dishwashers.
