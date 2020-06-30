Rent Calculator
1706 N Interstate 35
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1706 N Interstate 35
1706 I 35
·
No Longer Available
Location
1706 I 35, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great affordable apartment, all vinyl planking no carpet, pet friendly, new paint.
Pet Fee-$300 non refundable per pet. 2 max
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 N Interstate 35 have any available units?
1706 N Interstate 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1706 N Interstate 35 have?
Some of 1706 N Interstate 35's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1706 N Interstate 35 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 N Interstate 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 N Interstate 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 N Interstate 35 is pet friendly.
Does 1706 N Interstate 35 offer parking?
No, 1706 N Interstate 35 does not offer parking.
Does 1706 N Interstate 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 N Interstate 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 N Interstate 35 have a pool?
No, 1706 N Interstate 35 does not have a pool.
Does 1706 N Interstate 35 have accessible units?
No, 1706 N Interstate 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 N Interstate 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 N Interstate 35 has units with dishwashers.
