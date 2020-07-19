Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1680 Hofheinz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1680 Hofheinz
1680 Hofheinz Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1680 Hofheinz Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Clean Quiet Convenient Washer, Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Refrigerator, A/C, Fenced Yard, Pets OK w/ $350.00 Deposit
Charming Clean Quiet Convenient
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1680 Hofheinz have any available units?
1680 Hofheinz doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1680 Hofheinz have?
Some of 1680 Hofheinz's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1680 Hofheinz currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Hofheinz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Hofheinz pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Hofheinz is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Hofheinz offer parking?
No, 1680 Hofheinz does not offer parking.
Does 1680 Hofheinz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 Hofheinz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Hofheinz have a pool?
No, 1680 Hofheinz does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Hofheinz have accessible units?
No, 1680 Hofheinz does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Hofheinz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Hofheinz does not have units with dishwashers.
