Save time and money living close to campus. This student friendly property has been recently updated with some new features including washer and dryer. Owner is going to have property finished on 3/28/20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Owens Street have any available units?
1515 Owens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Owens Street have?
Some of 1515 Owens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Owens Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Owens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.