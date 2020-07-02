All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:57 AM

1515 Owens Street

1515 Owens Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Owens Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Coers

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Save time and money living close to campus. This student friendly property has been recently updated with some new features including washer and dryer. Owner is going to have property finished on 3/28/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Owens Street have any available units?
1515 Owens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Owens Street have?
Some of 1515 Owens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Owens Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Owens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Owens Street pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Owens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1515 Owens Street offer parking?
No, 1515 Owens Street does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Owens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Owens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Owens Street have a pool?
No, 1515 Owens Street does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Owens Street have accessible units?
No, 1515 Owens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Owens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Owens Street has units with dishwashers.

