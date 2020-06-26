1416 River Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

JULY MOVE IN! VIDEOTOUR https://youtu.be/zOsYCFZ9neQ

Awesome, spacious 3 bedroom / 3 full bathrooms. Located on 2nd floor of Duplex. Great San Marcos location near Walmart! Seperate laundry room. Fully equipped kitchen. Pet Friendly - NO breed or weight restrictions!! Apply online at www.havenpointpm.com

River Road Duplexes is a quiet community nestled along the Blanco River. Residents enjoy large grassy yard area with gazebo and BBQ Grills under shade trees. Convenient location close to Walmart.