All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1416 River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1416 River Rd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

1416 River Rd

1416 River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1416 River Road, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
JULY MOVE IN! VIDEOTOUR https://youtu.be/zOsYCFZ9neQ
Awesome, spacious 3 bedroom / 3 full bathrooms. Located on 2nd floor of Duplex. Great San Marcos location near Walmart! Seperate laundry room. Fully equipped kitchen. Pet Friendly - NO breed or weight restrictions!! Apply online at www.havenpointpm.com
River Road Duplexes is a quiet community nestled along the Blanco River. Residents enjoy large grassy yard area with gazebo and BBQ Grills under shade trees. Convenient location close to Walmart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 River Rd have any available units?
1416 River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 River Rd have?
Some of 1416 River Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1416 River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1416 River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1416 River Rd offers parking.
Does 1416 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 River Rd have a pool?
No, 1416 River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1416 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 1416 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District