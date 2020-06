Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool volleyball court hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court

Welcome home! Live right on the Tram route, only minutes from campus in this relaxing retreat! WIth great amenities in a quiet setting, you'll be close to the action yet able to get away from it all. Enjoy the swimming pool, hot tub, sand volleyball court, courtyards, stainless steel BBQ grills, pet stations and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.