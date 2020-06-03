3/2.5 duplex right across the street from Craddock bus route! Multi-family duplex available for lease on July 31, or Aug 1! Granite countertops, and 2 car garage, with a fenced in back yard. Call our office today for showing information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Cedargrove have any available units?
135 Cedargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 135 Cedargrove currently offering any rent specials?
135 Cedargrove is not currently offering any rent specials.