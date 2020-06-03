All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:20 PM

135 Cedargrove

135 Cedargrove · No Longer Available
Location

135 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2.5 duplex right across the street from Craddock bus route! Multi-family duplex available for lease on July 31, or Aug 1! Granite countertops, and 2 car garage, with a fenced in back yard. Call our office today for showing information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Cedargrove have any available units?
135 Cedargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 135 Cedargrove currently offering any rent specials?
135 Cedargrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Cedargrove pet-friendly?
No, 135 Cedargrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 135 Cedargrove offer parking?
Yes, 135 Cedargrove offers parking.
Does 135 Cedargrove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Cedargrove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Cedargrove have a pool?
No, 135 Cedargrove does not have a pool.
Does 135 Cedargrove have accessible units?
No, 135 Cedargrove does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Cedargrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Cedargrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Cedargrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Cedargrove does not have units with air conditioning.
