Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1328 Chestnut Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 Chestnut Street
1328 Chestnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1328 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Ridgeway - Hillcrest
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath house on Chestnut street near campus - tile floors, with view of San Marcos - fenced in backyard - and kitchen amenities make this a great rental
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have any available units?
1328 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 1328 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
