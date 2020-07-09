All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1328 Chestnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1328 Chestnut Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

1328 Chestnut Street

1328 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1328 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Ridgeway - Hillcrest

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath house on Chestnut street near campus - tile floors, with view of San Marcos - fenced in backyard - and kitchen amenities make this a great rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Chestnut Street have any available units?
1328 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 1328 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District