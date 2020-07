Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 915 Square foot 2/1 bath with fenced in back yard, w/d connections in attached laundry room, storage closet inside and a storage shed outside is available for move in July. The duplex has tile throughout the entire place, ceiling fans in all rooms. Pets Allowed on a case by case bases. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.