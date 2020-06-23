All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

1312 Academy

1312 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Academy Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Alamo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Walking distance to TX State. Don't miss out! Available 10-1-19. Large shaded and fenced backyard and three covered parking spots. Owner will reduce rent to $1300 for a two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Academy have any available units?
1312 Academy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Academy have?
Some of 1312 Academy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Academy currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Academy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Academy pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Academy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1312 Academy offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Academy offers parking.
Does 1312 Academy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Academy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Academy have a pool?
No, 1312 Academy does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Academy have accessible units?
No, 1312 Academy does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Academy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Academy has units with dishwashers.
