1312 Academy

Location, Location, Location! Walking distance to TX State. Don't miss out! Available 10-1-19. Large shaded and fenced backyard and three covered parking spots. Owner will reduce rent to $1300 for a two year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
