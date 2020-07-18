Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 130 E Hillcrest.
130 E Hillcrest
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 17
130 E Hillcrest
130 West Hillcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
130 West Hillcrest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Ridgeway - Hillcrest
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bed, 1.5 bath home located close to Texas State. The home has hardwood floors and two separate living areas. Separate laundry room and large fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 E Hillcrest have any available units?
130 E Hillcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 130 E Hillcrest have?
Some of 130 E Hillcrest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 130 E Hillcrest currently offering any rent specials?
130 E Hillcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E Hillcrest pet-friendly?
No, 130 E Hillcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 130 E Hillcrest offer parking?
No, 130 E Hillcrest does not offer parking.
Does 130 E Hillcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 E Hillcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E Hillcrest have a pool?
No, 130 E Hillcrest does not have a pool.
Does 130 E Hillcrest have accessible units?
No, 130 E Hillcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E Hillcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 E Hillcrest has units with dishwashers.
