128 Cedargrove
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 8
128 Cedargrove
128 Cedargrove
No Longer Available
Location
128 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice duplex available July 31, 2019. Fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included. On Texas State Shuttle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Cedargrove have any available units?
128 Cedargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 128 Cedargrove have?
Some of 128 Cedargrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 128 Cedargrove currently offering any rent specials?
128 Cedargrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Cedargrove pet-friendly?
No, 128 Cedargrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 128 Cedargrove offer parking?
Yes, 128 Cedargrove offers parking.
Does 128 Cedargrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Cedargrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Cedargrove have a pool?
No, 128 Cedargrove does not have a pool.
Does 128 Cedargrove have accessible units?
No, 128 Cedargrove does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Cedargrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Cedargrove does not have units with dishwashers.
