Cute 2 bedroom bungalow close to downtown and Texas State Univesity. Large tree covered fenced backyard. recently updated with beautiful hardwood floors and painted. Will be available beginning of March. 12-month lease or longer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1249 Belvin Street have any available units?
1249 Belvin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 Belvin Street have?
Some of 1249 Belvin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Belvin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Belvin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.