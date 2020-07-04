Rent Calculator
San Marcos, TX
1245 North LBJ Drive - B
1245 North LBJ Drive - B
1245 North Lbj Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1245 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming vintage cottage near TXST Campus! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom duplex with faux hardwood flooring, refrigerator, and stove. Pet friendly, shared yard area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1245 North LBJ Drive - B have any available units?
1245 North LBJ Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1245 North LBJ Drive - B have?
Some of 1245 North LBJ Drive - B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1245 North LBJ Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
1245 North LBJ Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 North LBJ Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 North LBJ Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 1245 North LBJ Drive - B offer parking?
No, 1245 North LBJ Drive - B does not offer parking.
Does 1245 North LBJ Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 North LBJ Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 North LBJ Drive - B have a pool?
No, 1245 North LBJ Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 1245 North LBJ Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 1245 North LBJ Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 North LBJ Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 North LBJ Drive - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
