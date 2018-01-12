1230 N. LBJ Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

Check out this great community! Located right up the hill from Texas State University, you can quickly walk to class or catch the TxState shuttle! Lounge by the pool and study on a sunny day, head to the complimentary coffee bar during office hours, work out in the brand new 24-hour fitness center or have a BBQ with friends. Head home after a long day on campus and enjoy having a washer and dryer, faux wood floors, a kitchen island, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, solar screens and ample storage space! You?ll want for nothing here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.