Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1230 N. LBJ Dr.

1230 North Lbj Drive · (512) 439-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
Check out this great community! Located right up the hill from Texas State University, you can quickly walk to class or catch the TxState shuttle! Lounge by the pool and study on a sunny day, head to the complimentary coffee bar during office hours, work out in the brand new 24-hour fitness center or have a BBQ with friends. Head home after a long day on campus and enjoy having a washer and dryer, faux wood floors, a kitchen island, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, solar screens and ample storage space! You?ll want for nothing here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 N. LBJ Dr. have any available units?
1230 N. LBJ Dr. has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 N. LBJ Dr. have?
Some of 1230 N. LBJ Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 N. LBJ Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1230 N. LBJ Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 N. LBJ Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1230 N. LBJ Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1230 N. LBJ Dr. offer parking?
No, 1230 N. LBJ Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1230 N. LBJ Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 N. LBJ Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 N. LBJ Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1230 N. LBJ Dr. has a pool.
Does 1230 N. LBJ Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1230 N. LBJ Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 N. LBJ Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 N. LBJ Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
