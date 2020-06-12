All apartments in San Marcos
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos

1223 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
The pictures are for a similar unit this unit 1 is DOWNSTAIRS
No pets
two bed one bath
Central Air
Washer dryer included
Tenant pays electric
storage area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have any available units?
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos currently offering any rent specials?
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos pet-friendly?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos offer parking?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not offer parking.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have a pool?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not have a pool.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have accessible units?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos has units with air conditioning.
