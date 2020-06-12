Rent Calculator
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos
1223 Hopkins Street
·
Location
1223 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Heritage
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
The pictures are for a similar unit this unit 1 is DOWNSTAIRS
No pets
two bed one bath
Central Air
Washer dryer included
Tenant pays electric
storage area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have any available units?
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos currently offering any rent specials?
1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos pet-friendly?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos offer parking?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not offer parking.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have a pool?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not have a pool.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have accessible units?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1223 West Hopkins Street - 1, San Marcos has units with air conditioning.
