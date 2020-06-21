Amenities

122 Crest Drive Available 07/23/20 APPLICATION PENDING Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex with Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac. The unit features an open concept down stairs area with high ceilings, inside laundry, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and 2 additional full baths. The master bedroom is much larger with a bathroom attached and walk in closet. In your back yard you can enjoy the deer and wildlife under the thick cover of oak trees.

Owner provides: Frig, Range, Dishwasher and Washer Dryer Unit.

Tenants are responsible for the yard and ALL utilities.

We are looking for quiet tenants that will care for the place as if it was their own.

Not really interested pets, parties or problems.



We have 3 of this same unit available with different availability. Call the office to schedule a showing or for more information. 512-396-4580



