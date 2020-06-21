All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

122 Crest Drive

122 Crest Drive · (512) 396-4580
Location

122 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Crest Drive · Avail. Jul 23

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
122 Crest Drive Available 07/23/20 APPLICATION PENDING Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex with Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac. The unit features an open concept down stairs area with high ceilings, inside laundry, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and 2 additional full baths. The master bedroom is much larger with a bathroom attached and walk in closet. In your back yard you can enjoy the deer and wildlife under the thick cover of oak trees.
Owner provides: Frig, Range, Dishwasher and Washer Dryer Unit.
Tenants are responsible for the yard and ALL utilities.
We are looking for quiet tenants that will care for the place as if it was their own.
Not really interested pets, parties or problems.

We have 3 of this same unit available with different availability. Call the office to schedule a showing or for more information. 512-396-4580

(RLNE5814400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Crest Drive have any available units?
122 Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Crest Drive have?
Some of 122 Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 122 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
