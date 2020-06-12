All apartments in San Marcos
1216 Chestnut Street
1216 Chestnut Street

1216 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Three bedroom, 2 bath house for rent. Hardwood floors, 2 car carport, fenced in yard, shed. Pets are on a case by case basis. 3 blocks to Texas State campus. Leasing ONLY by TX Real Estate Management at 512-787-0333.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Chestnut Street have any available units?
1216 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 1216 Chestnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 1216 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1216 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1216 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

