Available for Immediate move in! Beautiful and spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with an open floor plan. Downstairs unit with a private patio with access from each bedroom. 2 Reserved parking spaces covered and uncovered. Located on the Texas State bus route and easy access to IH 35, very convenient to everything in town! Hurry, won't last long! Rent includes water, trash, and parking. Access to Community Swimming Pool and Clubhouse.