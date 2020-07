Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Clean and bright 1 bed, 1 bath separate unit close to Texas State and ALL BILLS PAID (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric). Lots of upgrades and built in features to maximize living area and storage space. Spacious bedroom with separate air conditioning/heating unit. Washer and dryer in the garage. All hard tile, no carpet making cleaning a breeze. Co-signers/guarantors accepted.